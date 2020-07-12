Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann Likely to Miss Out on Last Two La Liga Games With Injury

FC Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann is set to miss his team's final two LaLiga matches after pickup up a thigh injury during Saturday's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.

"Tests this morning have shown that Antoine Griezmann has a quadriceps muscle injury in his right leg. He is not available for selection and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability," Barcelona said in a tweet.

As per newspaper Sport, the Frenchman would be sidelined for three weeks, ruling him out of Thursday's home game against Osasuna and their final match, away to Alaves, next Sunday.

Barcelona are still in the title race after their win over Valladolid.

Leaders Real Madrid can extend their lead at the top back to four points if they beat Granada on Sunday.