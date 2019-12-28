Barcelona's Luis Suarez Renews Wedding Vows with Sofia Balbi, Lionel Messi Attends Ceremony
Luis Suarez and wife Sofia Balbi renewed their wedding vows on their tenth wedding anniversary, as Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba attended the ceremony.
Luis Suarez and his wife Sofia Balbi (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez renewed his wedding vows with wife Sofia Balbi on their tenth wedding anniversary. The celebration took place on Boxing Day at a five-star venue in Uruguay, reported Daily Mail.
The 32-year-old Barcelona striker and his childhood sweetheart had a star-studded guest list for the event including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, according to the report went on to state, adding that the couple said, 'I do' with personalised diamond initial rings. Luis sported a 'SB' band while Sofia matched it with a 'LS' version.
Sofia sported a white figure-hugging gown for the event while Suarez sported a blue Dolce & Gabbana silk patterned trouser suit with a matching waistcoat, crisp white shirt and a dark tie, the report revealed.
Lionel Messi attended the ceremony with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their eldest son Thiago. Sergio Busquets was accompanied by his partner Elena Galera while Jordi Alba brought along his partner Romarey Ventura for Suarez and Balbi celebrating ten years of being together.
According to the report, Sofia had posted an Instagram snap a few days prior to the ceremony, where she posted, "Counting the day to say YES again! #10 years."
Momento especial por festejar 10 años de casados y por lo especial que se me hace mi vida a tu lado . Te amo por ser como sos y porque sos la mujer perfecta que necesito ??????? #10años #graciasmivida pic.twitter.com/T7AL0zosIO
— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) December 28, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Contando los dias para volver a decirte que SI ???????? #10años @luissuarez9
Luis Suarez and Sofia Balbi were married in a civil ceremony in Amsterdam in March 2009, and had a religious ceremony the same year in December at Montevideo.
