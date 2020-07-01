Battle of The GOATS: Lionel Messi Nets 700th Career Goal, Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Stunner

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, the GOAT debate goes on. Both shone for Barcelona and Juvnetus respectively on Tuesday night with individual brilliance.

Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal but Barcelona suffered another blow to their La Liga title hopes after a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid.

Messi chipped in a penalty to reach another astonishing milestone at Camp Nou but twice Atletico hit back with spot-kicks of their own, Saul Niguez converting both after Barca took an early lead through Diego Costa's own goal.

Messi had also caused a stir by appearing to ignore Quique Setien's assistant Eder Sarabia during a water break at Vigo and on Tuesday it was impossible to ignore the contrast with Atletico's players, who huddled around Diego Simeone while 50 metres away Setien stood alone.

Messi dinked over the sliding Renan Lodi and then whistled a curling effort past the far post. His deflected free-kick forced Jan Oblak to adjust his feet and palm over.

Finally, it was laid on a plate for him shortly after half-time. Felipe clipped Nelson Semedo and Messi, with the 700th in sight, chipped the ball delicately down the middle.

At full-time, Setien stared into space with the look of a coach that is running out of time but he had taken bold decisions, leaving 120-million-euro signing Antoine Griezmann on the bench and handing another start to 20-year-old Riqui Puig.

Juventus, on the other hand, maintained their four-point lead at the top of Serie A after strolling to a 3-1 win at Genoa.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had looked off the pace following the league's restart from the coronavirus shutdown, showed that he was back to his best seven minutes later when he charged towards goal before letting off a rocket of a shot that Perin could only grasp at as it fired into the net.

Earlier, Dybala put his side in the lead in the 50th minute with a beautiful finish following a snaking dribble, a strike that set the tone for the rest of the match and substitute Costa then made his own case for goal of the match when he collected the ball towards the right side of the area and unleashed a curling, dipping shot.

"They (Dybala and Ronaldo) have learned to look for each other more often," Maurizio Sarri said of a blossoming partnership.

They have realised that by benefiting from each other, both reap the rewards. It's something I have noticed in training too."

(With inputs from AFP)