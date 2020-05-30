FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

BAY vs DUS Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: AP)

Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: AP)

Bundesliga 2019-20: Table-toppers Bayern Munich take on Fortuna Dusseldorf at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich will look to strengthen their chances of lifting the Bundesliga title for the eight-time consecutive time when they face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday, May 30. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf will kick off at 10PM in Allianz Arena, Munich. In the previous week, Bayern continued their winning streak with a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. Bayern, the league leaders, have 64 points in their kitty. Whereas, Dusseldorf, who are involved in a relegation battle, managed to defeat Schalke in their last outing.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 BAY vs DUS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Bayern are expected to go with the same line-up for their upcoming home game. Whereas, Dusseldorf have no injury scare to look at ahead of the crucial fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Team

Bundesliga 2019-20 BAY vs DUS Dream 11Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Captain: R Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2019-20 BAY vs DUS Dream 11Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Vice Captain: T Muller

Bundesliga 2019-20 BAY vs DUS Dream 11Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Goalkeeper: F Kastenmeier

Bundesliga 2019-20 BAY vs DUS Dream 11Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Defenders: D Alaba, B Pavard, A Davies

Bundesliga 2019-20 BAY vs DUS Dream 11Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Midfielders: S Gnabry, K Coman, A Morales, A Bodzek, K Stoger

Bundesliga 2019-20 BAY vs DUS Dream 11Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Strikers: T Muller, R Lewandowski

Bundesliga League 2019-20 BAY probable Playing XI vs DUS: Neuer - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski

Bundesliga League 2019-20 DUS probable lineup vs BAY: Ayhan, Hoffmann, Suttner - Zimmermann, Stöger, Bodzek, Morales, Thommy - Kastenmeier Karaman, Hennings


Loading