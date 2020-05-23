BAY vs FRK Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, FC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

This Saturday night will see table leaders Bayern Munich locking horns with Eintracht Frankfurt in their next Bundesliga League 2019-20 fixture. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena, Germany.

The German league Bundesliga is the first major football tournament to resume after sports events worldwide were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eintracht Frankfurt will have it difficult to stop Bayern's victory on Saturday.

While the table-toppers Bayern Munich are in possession of 58 points from 26 matches; Frankfurt are at the 13th position with mere 28 points from 25 games.

The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at 10 pm IST on May 23.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 BAY vs FRK Dream11 Tips and Predictions Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Bayern Munich probable lineup vs Eintracht Frankfur: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Eintracht Frankfur probable lineup vs Bayern Munich: Kevin Trapp, Almamy Toure, David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger, Evan Ndicka, Makoto Hasebe, Mijat Gacinovic, Moussa Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic, Bast Dost