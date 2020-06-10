BAY vs FRK Dream11 Team Prediction DFB Pokal 2019-20 semifinals Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The second semi-final of the DFB Pokal 2019-20 will see Bayern Munich welcome Eintracht Frankfurt behind closed doors on Wednesday, June 10. The German leaders will be banking on their star strikers Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller as they eye to sail into their third consecutive German Cup final. The DFB Pokal 2019-20 Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich. The winning side in tonight’s game will meet Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB Pokal 2019-20 final. Bayer Leverkusen defeated Saarbruecken 3-0 to seal their berth. The DFB Pokal 2019-20 Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt will kick off at 12 am.

Hansi Flick-led Bayern have won all five games since Bundesliga 2019-20 resumed last month following the coronavirus suspension, including a 5-2 rout of opponents Frankfurt.

As per the injuries, Bayern will see Thiago returning to playing XI. He is expected to start in midfield from the starting whistle. Whereas, Coutinho Mai and Tolisso are on the treatment table due to ankle related injuries.

On the other hand, visitors will fly to Allianz Arena without Fernandes and Paciencia. Both the players are out due to calf and thigh injuries respectively. Meanwhile, Kostic is serving suspension.

BAY vs FRK Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Bayern Munich Vs Frankfurt DFB Pokal 2019-20 Dream11 Team

DFB Pokal 2019-20 BAY vs FRK Dream 11 Captain: Neuer

DFB Pokal 2019-20 BAY vs FRK Dream 11 Vice Captain: Abraham

DFB Pokal 2019-20 BAY vs FRK Dream 11 Goalkeeper: Trapp

DFB Pokal 2019-20 BAY vs FRK Dream 11 Defenders: Davies, Pavard

DFB Pokal 2019-20 BAY vs FRK Dream 11 Midfielders: Gnabry, Kimmich, Kamada

DFB Pokal 2019-20 BAY vs FRK Dream 11 Strikers: Lewandowski, Müller, Silva

DFB Pokal 2019-20 Bayern Munich Probable XI vs Frankfurt: Neuer (c) – Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Kimmich, Thiago – Gnabry, Müller, Perisic – Lewandowski

DFB Pokal 2019-20 Frankfurt Probable XI vs Bayern Munich: Trapp – Toure, Abraham (c), Hinteregger, N'Dicka – da Costa, Rode, Kohr, Chandler – Kamada – Silva