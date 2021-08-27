BAY vs HER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Bundesliga 2021-22 between Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin BSC: In an enticing Bundesliga 2021-22 encounter, the reigning champions Bayern Munich welcome minnows Hertha Berlin BSC at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. After a sluggish start to their title defence which resulted in an away draw (1-1) at Borussia Monchengladbach in the season opener. The Bavarian giants under their new manager Julian Nagelsmann defeated FC Koln 3-2. However, they head into the home league fixture on the back of 12-0 mauling of Bremer SV in the DFB-Pokal, earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Hertha have one of the toughest early-season rosters and things will not get any easier for them in the third round of Bundesliga fixtures as well. Pal Dardai’s side had an underwhelming 3-1 away loss at FC Koln on the opening day, which was followed up by another defeat (2-1) last weekend at home to Wolfsburg. After two games the team is under real pressure to deliver a result, as Hertha are currently rock bottom of the Bundesliga points table.

In the head to head record between these two teams, Bayern have won 29 games, while Hertha have just four in their stride. However, in their last meeting, Bayern needed an injury-time penalty to beat Hertha 1-0.

The BAY vs HER game is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

Bundesliga 2021-22, BAY vs HER Live Streaming and Telecast

The match between Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin BSC will be televised on Sony TEN channels in India. Football enthusiasts can live stream it on the SonyLIV app and website.

BAY vs HER Bundesliga 2021-22, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 28 at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. The game will start at 10:00 PM IST.

BAY vs HER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Dodi Lukebakio

Goalkeeper: Alexander Schwolow

Defenders: Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Marton Dardai

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Lucas Tousart, Leroy Sane

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Stefan Jovetic, Dodi Lukebakio

BAY vs HER Probable XIs

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Hertha Berlin BSC: Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai, Marvin Plattenhardt; Kevin-Prince Boateng, Santiago Ascacibar, Lucas Tousart; Dodi Lukebakio, Stefan Jovetic, Suat Serdar

