BAY vs MOB Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bayern Munich will be without their top scorer Robert Lewandowski as they eye to wrap up an eight successive Bundesliga title chases this weekend. In the upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on Saturday, Bayern Munich (BAY) will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB) to the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich are leading the points table with 70 points from 30 games. They have only lost four matches in the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. In the last week, Bayern faced Leverkusen in an away fixture. Goals from Lewandowski, Goretzka, Coman and Gnabry helped the German leaders defeat Leverkusen 4-2. On the other hand, Borussia Monchengladbach will aim at leaving behind their disappointing show in the last game against SC Freiburg when they step onto the turf. Gladbach lost the game 1-0. They will also try to cement their position in the top four. Gladbach have 56 points in their kitty from 30 matches. They saw victory coming their way on 17 occasions. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach will kick off at 10 pm (IST).

Bundesliga 2019-20 BAY vs MOB Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Hansi Flick will have a tough time picking the playing XI for today's game after Polish superstar Lewandowski was handed his fifth yellow card of the season in the last game. Joining Lewandowski on the suspension list is Thomas Muller.

On the other hand, Gladbach's top goal scorer Alassane Plea will miss their away fixture due to suspension. Meanwhile, the midfielders Tobias Strobl and Denis Zakaria are ruled out due to injuries.

Here is the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 BAY vs MOB Dream 11 Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Goalkeeper: Neuer

Bundesliga 2019-20 BAY vs MOB Dream 11 Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Defenders: Pavard, Davies, Lainer, Ginter

Bundesliga 2019-20 BAY vs MOB Dream 11 Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Perisic, Neuhaus

Bundesliga BAY vs MOB Dream 11 Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Strikers: Thuram, Zirkzee

Bundesliga 2019-202 Bayern Munich Probable XI vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Neuer (c) - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Martinez - Coman, Goretzka, Perisic - Zirkzee

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach Probable XI vs Bayern Munich: Sommer - Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini - Hofmann, Kramer, Neuhaus - Stindl (c) - Embolo, Thuram