BAY vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg: Bayern Munich gear up for their final game of 2021 as they host VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The reigning champions are coming into this game after hammering Barcelona 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League. In their most recent domestic encounter, they steamrolled Stuttgart 5-0 on Tuesday and will hope to continue their winning juggernaut. Meanwhile, VfL Wolfsburg will enter the contest off the back of a 3-2 home defeat to FC Koln on Tuesday. After a good start to the season, Florian Kohfeldt’s side inconsistent run this year have seen them slide down the table into 11th position. They suffered an away 3-2 defeat against Koln last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

The Bavarians are unstoppable and will look to end the year on high in front of the home crowd, whereas Wolfsburg will need to produce a miracle in order to claim three points. A clash where three points are highly tipping towards the home team, fans can check the BAY vs WOL Dream 11 and Live Streaming details here.

BAY vs WOL Telecast

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

BAY vs WOL Live Streaming

The match between BAY vs WOL is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

BAY vs WOL Match Details

The match between BAY vs WOL will be played on Saturday, December 18, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. The game will start at 1:00 AM (IST).

BAY vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-captain: Serge Gnabry

Goalkeeper: Koen Casteels

Defenders: Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Maximilian Arnold, Felix Nmecha

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Wout Weghorst, Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg probable XIs

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Marc Roca, Jamal Musiala; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

VfL Wolfsburg: Koen Casteels; Ridle Baku, Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Aster Vranckx, Maximilian Arnold; Felix Nmecha, Renato Steffen, Dodi Lukebakio; Wout Weghorst

