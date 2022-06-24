Bayer Leverkusen Extend Contract of Teenage Star Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen has handed teenage Germany star Florian Wirtz a contract extension until 2027, it was announced Thursday, despite the attacking midfielder being sidelined by a serious knee injury.

Wirtz, who only turned 19 last month, has been out of action since March when he tore the cruciate knee ligaments during a Bundesliga game.

Nevertheless, Leverkusen have added an extra year to his contract.

“Florian is a special player. He is very important for our club, and in the same way we offer him the best opportunities for a fantastic career,” said sports director Simon Rolfes.

Wirtz, who made his Germany debut last September, is undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the hope of playing at the World Cup, which kicks off in November.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.