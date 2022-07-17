Bayern Munich Confirm Interest in Harry Kane But He's 'Dream of The Future'

With Robert Lewandowski set to join Barcelona, German giants Bayern Munich are in the hunt for a striker with their CEO Oliver Kahn admitting England’s Harry Kane could be a possible signing but not for the upcoming season. Kane is currently contracted to Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur with his current deal running till 2024.

After a long drawn transfer saga wherein Lewandowski repeatedly expressed his desire to join Lag Liga giants Barcelona, Bayern have finally allowed the 33-year-old striker to leave.

Now in the market for the Polish’s replacement, Kahn called Kane a ‘top striker’.

“He is under contract with Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that’s all a dream of the future. Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. So let’s see what else happens,” the former German goalkeeper told Bild.

The 28-year-old Kane signed a contract with Spurs for six years in 2018 but was heavily linked to a move away to Manchester City last season. Since then, the England captain has said he wants to win titles with his club under manager Antonio Conte.

Among the potential replacements is Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo who is widely reported to be unhappy with the club’s lack of activity in the transfer market and has ambitions to play in the Champions League for which his current club hasn’t qualified for the upcoming season.

However, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has rejected the rumours: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again, that wasn’t and isn’t an issue for us,” Salihamidzic told Sport1.

Meanwhile, Bayern are being linked to another global star in Frenkie de Jong who reportedly is adamant at staying with Barcelona despite a strong interest from Manchester United. The attacking midfielder is reportedly not interested in leaving Camp Nou and is only willing to transfer to Bayern.

