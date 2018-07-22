English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bayern Munich Dominate PSG in Pre-season Friendly
German champions Bayern Munich hit three second-half goals as they beat French titlists Paris Saint-Germain, 3-1, on Saturday in a friendly in Klagenfurt, Austria.
Bayern Munich's Javier Martinez (L) and Paul Will (R) celebrate after scoring a goal during their International Champions Cup football match Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on July 21, 2018 at the Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria. Jure Makovec / AFP
PSG were without their World Cup winners, but they did start Adrien Rabiot, who refused to serve as a reserve for the French squad. Bayern were without their legion of German internationals, despite the national team's early exit in Russia.
PSG had the best of the first half and took the lead with a 31st minute goal by American Timothy Weah, the 18-year-old son of African legend George Weah.
Bayern dominated the second half and struck three times in 18 minutes.
Spaniard Javier Martinez opened the scoring past Gianluigi Buffon, the Italian veteran who joined PSG this summer.
Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanchez and 17-year-old Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee added the other two, after Buffon had gone off.
