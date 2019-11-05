Take the pledge to vote

Bayern Munich Expect to Name New Head Coach Within 3 Weeks: Club President Uli Hoeness

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said that the German club will name Niko Kovac's successor within three weeks.

AFP

Updated:November 5, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Bayern Munich Expect to Name New Head Coach Within 3 Weeks: Club President Uli Hoeness
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Berlin: Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the German giants will take their time to find Niko Kovac's successor, but expects them to be able to name a new head coach within three weeks.

Kovac was sacked on Sunday after 16 months in charge in the wake of Bayern's 5-1 drubbing at Eintracht Frankfurt, which left the defending giants fourth in the Bundesliga table.

Kovac's assistant coach Hansi Flick has been named interim boss.

Hoeness says Bayern's senior figures will "think calmly about how to handle" finding a new head coach with a decision expected to be made during the forthcoming international break.

"I think that by the time the next away game comes around in Duesseldorf (on November 23), we'll know how the coach's issue has been resolved," Hoeness added.

The German media has already speculated who Kovac's permanent replacement will be, but Dutchman Erik ten Hag, one of the early favourites, has already announced he will not leave Ajax before the end of the season.

Massimiliano Allegri, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger, who are all currently without a club, have been mentioned as possible candidates.

Flick, Joachim Loew's assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup, will be in charge at least for Bayern's home matches on Wednesday in the Champions League against Olympiakos and on Saturday in a crunch Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund.

