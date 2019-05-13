Bayern Munich Fail to Seal Bundesliga Title: 5 Talking Points From the Weekend

Bayern Munich failed to seal their seventh straight league title after stumbling to a goalless draw at RB Leipzig and now need to beat Eintracht Frankfurt on the last matchday to do it.Here are five talking points from the weekend's matches:Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac could win the league and Cup double in his first season in charge but his future in Munich is far from guaranteed, according to club bosses."I am no friend of such guarantees and also not one to only praise the coach and the players," said club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummmenigge."I have realised that this sometimes leads to complacency and that is not the right path at Bayern Munich."Bayern playmaker Thiago Alcantara has been ruled fit for the season finale against Frankfurt after he was taken off injured following a knee injury in their draw at Leipzig.Thiago trained alone on Sunday but is expected to be part of the squad on Saturday.Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus will be back for the season finale against Borussia Moenchengladbach following his two-match suspension for being sent off in the club's defeat against Schalke.With Mario Goetze in top form and Jadon Sancho expected back fit from injury, their strike force should be on full display.Kai Havertz has scored six goals in Bayer Leverkusen's last six league games but their 1-1 draw against Schalke 04 was a big setback in their battle for a top four finish and a Champions League spot.Leverkusen are fifth on 55 points with Borussia Moenchengladbach fourth on goal difference. Frankfurt are sixth on 54.Former European champions Hamburg SV's return to the Bundesliga after their first ever relegation last season looks unlikely after a shock 4-1 defeat to promotion rivals Paderborn.Hamburg were on course for promotion only a few weeks ago but have now failed to win any of their last eight matches.They have dropped to fourth place, three off the promotion playoff spot but with a worse goal difference to third-placed Union Berlin.