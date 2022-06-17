Bayern Munich Kick Off New Bundesliga Season at Frankfurt - See Full Fixtures

Champions Bayern Munich will kick off the new Bundesliga season at Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5, the German Football League (DFL) announced Friday.

On the opening weekend, last season’s runners up Borussia Dortmund host fellow Champions League side Bayer Leverkusen and there is a Berlin derby with Union at home to neighbours Hertha.

As the World Cup in Qatar runs from November 21 until the final on December 18, the Bundesliga pauses after the weekend of November 12 and resumes on January 20, 2023.

FULL FIXTURE

The German Super Cup, traditionally the season opener, takes place on July 30 when domestic cup winners RB Leipzig host Bundesliga champions Bayern.

That same weekend, the first round of the German Cup takes place with Bayern and Leipzig playing their ties at the end of August.

