Bayern Munich Lift Bundesliga Title in Empty Stadium after Demolishing Wolfsburg 4-0

Bayern Munich, already crowned Bundesliga champions last week, lifted the league trophy in an empty stadium on Saturday after crushing hosts VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 on the final matchday.

The Bavarians, who have matched a club record of 25 matches in all competitions without defeat and are unbeaten in the Bundesliga in 2020, went ahead in the fourth minute with Kingsley Coman netting from Thomas Mueller's 21st assist, a league record.

Mickael Cuisance then rifled in from 25 metres for a sensational goal in the 37th and the 20-year-old Frenchman earned a penalty, which resulted in Joshua Guilavogui being sent off with a second booking. Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski converted it for his 34th goal of the season.

The Polish striker earned his fifth Bundesliga top scorer award and his third in a row. Mueller then made it 4-0 in the 79th minute as Bayern took their season goal tally to 100, one less than the league record set by them in the 1971-72 season.

For Wolfsburg the defeat denied them a direct Europa League group stage spot, leaving them in seventh place.

The bizarre trophy ceremony in the empty Wolfsburg stadium was a reflection of the season that was interrupted for more than two months in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no families, fans or friends in the stands to share their joy, the Bayern players were left to celebrate lifting the sparkling trophy with a handful of club bosses in the stands.

Bayern can win more silverware next week with the German Cup final against Bayer Leverkusen. They are also still in the Champions League.

"It is a special but strange moment," said German football League CEO Christian Seifert in an address before the trophy ceremony.

"We have never experienced a season ending in such a way, no fans, no whistles, no cheers.

"It is not the Bundesliga we want but the only Bundesliga that could be played under the circumstances. This championship title belongs a bit to all of us to have played the season out and it ends with a sporting champion."