FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bayern Munich Players Accept Salary Cut Until 'End of Season' to Help Club Through Covid-19 Crisis

Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Bayern Munich players took the pay cut till the end of Bundesliga 2019-20 after they accepted a 20 per cent reduction back in April.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
Share this:

Bayern Munich players have accepted a salary cut which will last until the "end of the season" to help the Bundesliga champions through the coronavirus crisis, club president Herbert Hainer said on Saturday.

In April, the Bayern squad took a 20-percent reduction in salary, but Hainer did not specify how large the cut was this time.

"It is very satisfying to see that our team understands the situation and will again give up part of their salary until the end of the season," Hainer told German daily Bild.

Bayern sit seven points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with six games remaining as they look set to win a record-extending eighth straight title.

The German top-flight season is scheduled to end on June 27, although Bayern could potentially also be in the German Cup final on July 4.

Hansi Flick's side are also still in the Champions League, after a 3-0 victory at Chelsea in their last 16 first leg before the coronavirus lockdown, but UEFA are yet to announce how it plans to end that competition.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading