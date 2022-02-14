Bayern Munich Star Thomas Muller and Wife Accused Of Animal Cruelty By PETA

Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller and his wife have been criticised by an animal rights group after their prize stallion reportedly suffered an injury during a breeding test. This news comes very shortly after West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma came under fire after a video of the Frenchman abusing his pet cat went viral last week. According to a Daily Mail report, Thomas and his wife Lisa, a champion dressage rider, have been accused by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) of “unnatural sex acts” in their sale of frozen horse semen, for which they reportedly charge about £170 (approx. Rs 17,394) per dose.

Issues arose after the 32-year-old announced that his horse D’Avie, also referred to as ‘Dave’, sustained an injury ahead of the breeding season, which the animal rights organisation argues is animal cruelty and it is not natural for the horses. The World Cup winner and his wife Lisa run the Gut Wettlkam stud farm in their home country, where they sell frozen horse semen. They charge about £170 per dose of a frozen sample, the publication further cited.

The report also reported Mueller’s statement in which he explained, “Sadly, we have bad news. Our D’Avie will not be available in the next few months. Unfortunately, he slipped during a test attempt to prepare for breeding season and fell dramatically on his side.”

“He sustained an injury to the hoof area and will need complete rest for the next few months. He’s a tough guy, and he could have been worse,” he clarified.

After his statement, the couple have been condemned by PETA for their practices, as the animal rights group spokesperson Jana Hoger fumed that the practices that led to the injury as ‘unnecessary’.

“It is awful that self-styled horse lovers force the animals in their care into unnatural sex acts in order to make the maximum profit from them. The injuries that D’Avie suffered under Lisa and Thomas Muller’s supervision were avoidable and unnecessary,” Daily Mail quoted Hoger.

Despite the allegations, the report suggested no wrongdoing by Muller or his wife and the publication is yet to receive the Bayern Munich star’s comment.

