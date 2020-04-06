FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bayern Munich to Resume Training for the 1st Time Since Bundesliga Was Suspended Due to Coronavirus

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be back to training on Monday and led the Bundesliga table before it was suspended due to coronavirus.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
Share this:

Berlin: Bayern Munich said Sunday that players will return to training on Monday for the first time since the Bundesliga was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Bayern led the table by four points when the season was halted on March 13.

"The Bayern Munich first team will return to training in small groups from Monday, April 6," said a statement from the club.

"This will be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities.

"It goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed."

German football league officials had already advised a break in training until Sunday at the earliest.

Bayern said that training will be held in private with no members of the public allowed.

"In order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus, Bayern asks fans to continue to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore please do not come to the Bayern training ground," added the statement.

More than 1,300 people have died in Germany from the coronavirus.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    945,504

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,288,080

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    272,009

     

  • Total DEATHS

    70,567

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres