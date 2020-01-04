Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bayern Munich to sign Young Schalke Keeper on Free Transfer

Alexander Nuebel will be joining Bayern Munich at the end of the season after he refused to extend his contract at Schalke.

AFP

Updated:January 4, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
Bayern Munich to sign Young Schalke Keeper on Free Transfer
Alexander Nuebel (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Berlin: Goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel has agreed to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer becoming he latest potential successor to Manuel Neuer, the club announced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who has played 17 times for Germany's under-21 team, had refused to extend his contract at Schalke and will join the German champions at the end of the season on a five-year contract.

Neuer, who moved from Schalke in 2011, has been injury prone in recent years but the 33-year-old has started 26 games this season and remains the Bayern captain. He is reportedly about to sign a two-year contract extension.

Nuebel earned a four-match suspension in December after catching Frankfurt's Mijat Gacinovic in the chest with a flying kick after missing the ball.

Nuebel's salary at Bayern will be around 5.5 million euros ($6.14 million) per season, AFP subsidiary SID reported, which is less than the seven million offer from Schalke he turned down in December.

