Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Two of Europe’s greatest clubs will clash in the Champions League, with Bayern Munich facing Barcelona in a Group C fixture on Wednesday, September 14. The Spanish giants will travel to the Allianz Arena in Munich, with the hopes of seeking retribution for the harrowing 8-2 defeat they endured when the two teams played in Germany last time around.

Bayern started their campaign with a convincing 2-0 win against Inter Milan on Wednesday, while Barcelona trounced Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at Camp Nou. The spotlight will obviously be on the talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski who returns to face his former club, this time donning a Catalan jersey.

Barcelona were unable to advance past the group stages of the Champions League in the previous season which was their first elimination at that stage since the 2000-21 season.

Since their UCL triumph back in 204-15, Barcelona has looked brittle on the European stage. However, they look ready to make a strong challenge this season, with Coach Xavi Hernandez putting together a squad packed with sheer quality, and the addition of Lewandowski provides the icing on the cake.

The Bundesliga champions will also be considered strong title contenders this season, with stars Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane in top form. Julian Nagelsmann will be looking to marshal his troops to European glory and secure their seventh UCL title.

Ahead of the UCL match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona will take place on September 14, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona be played?

The UCL match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona begin?

The UCL match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich and Barcelona match?

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UCL match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich and Barcelona EPL match?

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UCL match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Gk), Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alex Balde, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer (Gk), Benjamin Pavard, Mathijis De Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane

