Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Leverkusen Bundesliga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bayern Munich will aim to snap a four-match winless streak when they face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, October 1. Leverkusen has only won one of their seven Bundesliga games this season, and they arrive at the Allianz Arena in 15th place in the table.

Despite dominating most of the proceedings at the WWK Arena against Augsburg last week, Julian Nagelsmann’s team could not prevail. Mergim Berisha’s strike just before the hour mark gave Augsburg a second consecutive home triumph and Bayern were handed a humbling defeat.

Nagelsmann will be hoping that the international break re-energizes and re-focuses his team on regaining their winning ways.

Leverkusen had a nightmare start to the season, losing six of their first seven matches in all competitions, including a humiliating 4-3 defeat to third-tier Elversberg in the DFB-Pokal. To make matters worse, Leverkusen will travel to the Allianz Arena without star players Andrey Lunev and Exequiel Palacios who are sidelined due to injury.

Expect an enthralling encounter when the two sides square up on Saturday.

On what date will the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen will be played on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen begin?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen will begin at 12:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer (Gk), Benjamin Pavard, Nicolas Sule, Mathijis De Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane

Leverkusen Predicted Starting Line-up: Lucas Hradecky (Gk), Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong, Andrich, Keren Demirbay, Mitchel Bakker; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Diaby, Patrik Schick

