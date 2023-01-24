Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bayern Munich’s sensational six-match unbeaten run in Bundesliga came to an end after they were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig on Saturday. The defending Bundesliga champions will now aim to get back on the winning track as they are set to face FC Cologne on Wednesday.

The German domestic league match between Bayern Munich and FC Cologne will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich. In their last meeting, the Bavarian giants had managed to outclass FC Cologne 0-4 back in January last year. After clinching 35 points from 16 matches, Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga points table.

FC Cologne, on the other hand, recorded a convincing 7-1 win over Werder Bremen in their last Bundesliga match. Steffen Baumgart’s men are now placed in 11th position in the Bundesliga standings.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Cologne; here is all you need to know:

What date Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and FC Cologne will be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and FC Cologne will take place on January 25, Wednesday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and FC Cologne be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Cologne will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and FC Cologne begin?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Cologne will begin at 1:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne Bundesliga match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne Possible Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

FC Cologne Predicted Starting Line-up: Marvin Schwabe, Benno Schmitz, Timo Hubers, Julian Chabot, Jonas Hector, Denis Huseinbasic, Tim Lemperle, Eric Martel, Florian Kainz, Linton Maina, Steffen Tigges

