Inter Milan will look to extend their four-match unbeaten run when they face Bayern Munich side in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will take place at the Allianz Arena.

The Nerazzurri secured joined Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League after thrashing VIktoria Plzen 4-0 in their last encounter.

With 10 points from five games, Simone Inzaghi’s men currently occupy the second spot in their Champions League group.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been simply ruthless in the Champions League so far. The German football club have not conceded a defeat yet after playing five matches in the top-tier competition of European football.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Bayern Munich (BAY) and Inter Milan (INT) will be played?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich (BAY) and Inter Milan (INT) will take place on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Inter Milan (INT) be played?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Champions League match Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Inter Milan (INT) begin?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Inter Milan (INT) Champions League match?

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich (BAY) vs Inter Milan (INT) Champions League match?

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Possible Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Sven Ulreich, Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Marcel Sabitzer, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Inter MIlan Predicted Starting Line-up: Andre Onana, Milan Skriniar, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

