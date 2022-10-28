Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05 Match Live

Bayern Munich will host Mainz 05 in an exciting Bundesliga encounter at the Allianz Arena on October 29. Both Bayern Munich and Mainz 05 have won their last two matches. In fact, Mainz steamrolled Koln 5-0 last week. But defeating Bayern Munich in their own backyard is a different ball game altogether. The Bavarians will again rely on Eric Choupo-Moting on Saturday. The Cameroon star has scored as many as five goals in the last four Bayern Munich matches. Mainz will have to come up with specific plans if they are to have any chance of prevailing against Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich will be without Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane and Bouna Sarr. Meanwhile, the visitors will miss the services of Maxim Leitsch and Marlon Mustapha.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05 be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05 will be played on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05 be played?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05 will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05 begin?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05 will begin at 7:00 pm IST, on October 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05?

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Bayern Munich Probable Starting Line-up: Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Muller, Mane; Choupo-Moting

Mainz 05 Probable Starting Line-up: Zentner; Fernandes, Hack, Caci; Widmer, Kohr, Stach, Aaron; Lee; Ingvartsen, Onisiwo

