Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been dealt a massive blow ahead of their crucial Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich. PSG will be without their star striker Neymar when they take the field against the Bavarian giants in the return leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

The Brazilian suffered an ankle injury during his side’s match against Lille two weeks back. PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirmed last week that the Paris-based club will miss Neymar’s services in the game against Bayern Munich.

PSG midfielder Renato Sanches and defender Presnel Kimpembe will also be reportedly unable to take part in the game due to injuries.

The second-leg fixture between Bayern Munich and PSG will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Bayern Munich’s French winger Kingsley Coman had scored the solitary goal of the first-leg fixture against PSG.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will take place on March 9, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain begin?

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match?

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match?

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Joao Cancelo, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nordi Mukiele, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

