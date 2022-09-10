Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bayern Munich have managed to stay unbeaten in Bundesliga after playing five matches. The defending Bundesliga champions are now set to host VFB Stuttgart in their next encounter. The match between Bayern Munich and VFB Stuttgart will be played on Saturday at the Allianz Arena.

With 11 points from five matches, Bayern Munich currently occupy the third place in the Bundesliga standings. The Bavarian giants, in their last Bundesliga match, had secured just a point against Union Berlin.

VFB Stuttgart, on the other hand, have not been able to win a match in the new Bundesliga season so far. Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men secured a 1-1 draw against Schalke in their last domestic league match. VFB Stuttgart, with just four points from five matches, presently occupy the 12th spot in the Bundesliga standings.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and VFB Stuttgart be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and VFB Stuttgart will take place on September 10, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and VFB Stuttgart will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and VFB Stuttgart will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart Bundesliga match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart Possible Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane

VFB Stuttgart Predicted Starting Line-up: Florian Muller, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito, Borna Sosa, Naouirou Ahamada, Chris Fuhric, Wataru Endo, Pascal Stenzel, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Sehrou Guirassy

