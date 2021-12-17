Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2021-22 Match Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Table-toppers Bayern Munich will be looking to end their 2021 on a positive note when they host VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The Bavarians will also be looking to make it seven straight wins in all competitions, as the reigning champions rounded off a perfect Champions League group-stage campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Barcelona earlier this month. Since then they have registered two more home league wins by defeating Mainz 2-1 last weekend before thumping VfB Stuttgart 5-0 on Tuesday night. Although the Black and Yellow’s have not been perfect in the Bundesliga, their recent form has the club sitting at the top of the Bundesliga table prior to Matchday 17.

Meanwhile, Florian Kohfeldt coached Wolfsburg have slipped to 11th place with 20 points to show from their opening 16 games. They have not been victorious since a 1-0 win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga at the start of November and are currently on a six-match losing streak in all competitions. It is going to take an incredible effort for them to prevent Bayern from winning this match.

Julian Nagelsmann will again be without the services of Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Kingsley Coman due to injuries. Joshua Kimmich has developed complications from COVID-19 and has been ruled out of this fixture.

As for Wolfsburg Xaver Schlager, Admir Mehmedi, Paulo Otavio, Lukas Nmecha, Luca Waldschmidt, William will miss the Saturday affair. Meanwhile, Jerome Roussillon remains suspended for a booking he picked up against Koln.

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Marc Roca, Jamal Musiala; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

VfL Wolfsburg possible starting line-up: Koen Casteels; Ridle Baku, Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Aster Vranckx, Maximilian Arnold; Felix Nmecha, Renato Steffen, Dodi Lukebakio; Wout Weghorst

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 01:00 AM IST on Saturday, December 18, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany.

There will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

