Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Wolfsburg will be aiming for their first victory in Bundesliga as they will be back in action on Sunday. But Wolfsburg coach Niko Covac knows that it will be an uphill task to claim full three points as they will take on mighty Bayern Munich in next encounter. The match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Wolfsburg started their Bundesliga journey with a 2-2 draw in their opening game against Werder Bremen on August 6. Wolfsburg’s French midfielder Joshua Guilavogui scored a much-needed equaliser in 84th minute to earn a vital one point for his side.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, started their title defence on a promising note after clinching a convincing 1-6 triumph against Frankfurt in the league opener. Bayern’s 19-year-old German midfielder Jamal Musiala scored a brace in the match to ensure full three points for his side.

Ahead of Sunday’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg; here is all you need to know:

What date Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will take place on August 14, Sunday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga match?

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Possible Starting XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mane,

Wolfsburg Predicted Starting Line-up: Koen Casteels, Ridle Baku, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Maxence Lacroix, Micky van de Ven, Maximilian Arnold, Mattias Svanberg, Patrick Wimmer, Josip Brekalo, Omar Marmoush, Lukas Nmecha

