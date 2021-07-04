CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Football»Bayern Munich's French Defender Lucas Hernandez has Knee Operation
1-MIN READ

Bayern Munich's French Defender Lucas Hernandez has Knee Operation

Lucas Hernandez (Twitter)

Lucas Hernandez (Twitter)

Lucas Hernandez had to go off at half time during France's final group stage match at Euro 2020.

Bayern Munich’s French international fullback Lucas Hernandez has undergone surgery on his left knee, injured during the Euros, the club said Sunday.

“Lucas Hernandez has had successful knee surgery. The French international tore his medial meniscus during the European championships," Bayern said in a  statement.

Hernandez, who has won 28 caps, had to go off at half time during the final group stage match, a 2-2 draw with Portugal, and was unable to take his place for the second phase loss to Switzerland on penalties.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:July 04, 2021, 19:57 IST