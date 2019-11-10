Bayern Munich's Interim Coach Hansi Flick to Stay for Now: Club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that interim coach Hansi Flick will stay on beyond his 2-game stint, at least for the time being.
Hansi Flick (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Munich: Bayern Munich's interim coach Hansi Flick was to be in charge for only two matches but club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Saturday he would remain until further notice after the side's 4-0 demolition of Bundesliga title rivals Borussia Dortmund.
"We will continue working with Hansi Flick until further notice," Rummenigge told reporters. "He said two games was his first finish line. Well he has crossed that line tonight with flying colours, and now we will calmly continue with him."
Asked whether he would also be in charge in their next game at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Nov. 23 after the international break, Rummenigge said: "One should assume so."
Former assistant Flick took over after the sacking of coach Niko Kovac last week following Bayern's 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Among those in the mix was former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whom Bayern then said would not be taking over.
Club boss Uli Hoeness also hinted that Flick would stay on.
"I can't imagine that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had talked about (him staying) only for a week," Hoeness said.
Flick's stock soared on Saturday when his team hit top form in their biggest game of the season so far, with the win lifting them to within a point of leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are in action on Sunday.
"The past does not matter. It is about the here and now, these two games, and the team did it great," Flick said. "It is not about me but about Bayern," Flick said. "I will enjoy this evening with my wife and a nice bottle of red wine."
