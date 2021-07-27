Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Set to Star in Latest Amazon Prime's Documentary

Bayern Munich’s star striker Robert Lewandowski is the latest subject to have a documentary based on his illustrious career. By next year, the Polish striker will have a documentary on Amazon Prime. The striker recently won the 2021 German Footballer of the Year award, another milestone to add to his already decorated career. Lewandowski had an outstanding 2020-21 season as he broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year record by scoring 41 goals in a single season. It was in the last match of the season where the striker was able to find the back of the net, breaking the long-held record.

The Polish striker is also now second on the all-time scorer’s list in Bundesliga, scoring 277 goals. The current record for the all-time highest goal scorer is Muller’s, with 365.

Lewandowski reacted to the documentary being made on his career. For him, the idea shared was ‘unique’, hence the team and he decided to go ahead with it. The documentary will focus on Lewandowski’s highs and lows in his career without any filter and present the past as it happened.

The star striker was once again in the limelight this season, scoring a staggering record-breaking 41 goals and helping Bayern Munich win their ninth consecutive Bundesliga title. In the 2019-20 season, the Polish striker scored 34 goals and bettered his tally this season. The Bayern Munich striker won the prestigious FIFA’s The Best Player of the Year award in 2020, but missed out on the chance to win the all-glorious Ballon d’Or as the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The e-commerce giants Amazon have made many documentaries on football such as All or Nothing,which has focused on different European teams. Tottenham Hotspurs’ All or Nothing was released last year and documented Jose Mourinho as Spurs’ manager before being released earlier this year.

The All or Nothing series will now document Arsenal’s 2021-22 campaign and fans are surely excited for this one.

