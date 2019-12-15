Bayern Munich's Sarpreet Singh Becomes Bundesliga's 1st Footballer of Indian Decent

Sarpreet Singh became the first player of Indian descent, and just the second New Zealander, to play in the Bundesliga. He came on for the final few minutes of Bayern Munich's game against Werder Bremen.

Sarpreet, who shone for New Zealand against India in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup, moved to Bayern in the summer from Wellington Phoenix in Australia's A-League.

He came on for Bayern Munich's Philippe Coutinho, who scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski added two more goals as the champions demolished Werder Bremen 6-1 on Saturday.

Singh was named on the bench due to a personnel crisis which left the German champions without the likes of injured duo Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso, and the suspended Javi Martinez.

Although he was given little chance to impress with the match already wrapped up, the New Zealander has been tipped for big things.

Having been on Munich's radar since the age of 11, Singh's performances for Wellington in the 2018-19 A-League season convinced the Bayern hierarchy to sign him.

Singh, an attacking midfielder in the mold of Mesut Ozil, is the second New Zealander to play in the Bundesliga after striker Wynton Rufer -– who carved out an eight-year career in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen and Kaiserslautern between 1989 and 1997.

As for the Bavarians climbed to fourth place on 27 points, six behind RB Leipzig, who beat Fortuna Duesseldorf 3-0 to climb to the top of the Bundesliga on 33 points.

Borussia Moenchengladbach, on 31, can reclaim the lead with a win at VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund stayed two points ahead of Bayern in third after a 4-0 win at Mainz 05 but Bayer Leverkusen missed a chance to move into the top four after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at strugglers Cologne and instead dropped to seventh on 25.

(With inputs from AFP)

