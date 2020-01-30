Bayern's Jerome Boateng and Youngster Leon Goretzka in Training Ground Scuffle: Reports
Bayern Munich pair Jerome Boateng and Leon Goretzka reportedly had a scuffle over a late tackle on the training ground.
Jerome Boateng (L) and Leon Goretzka (second from right). (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Munich: Veteran Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng and young Germany international Leon Goretzka came to blows over a late training ground tackle on Wednesday.
The pair then took to social media to make light of the matter, posting photos where they are grinning broadly as Goretzka lands mock punches on his teammate's chin.
****BREAKING NEWS**** Alles bestens zwischen uns, ihr könnt euch entspannen! #miasanfamily ❤ #allesfürdieheadline ♂ @leongoretzka_ pic.twitter.com/hPATlCjoWV— Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) January 29, 2020
The early-morning scuffle came in cold snowy conditions with Goretzka, 24, going into a tackle hard before Boateng, 31, retaliated -- the pair being swiftly forced apart by teammates.
German daily Bild reported that Boateng hit Goretzka before Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and coach Hansi Flick got between them.
The incident followed an earlier row between Goretzka and Thomas Muller.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Confides in Asim Riaz, Says Her Ex Boyfriend Didn't Come to See Her
- Fast & Furious 9: Here are the Best Reactions to John Cena's First Look Poster
- Learned a Lot by Observing Janhvi, Sara and Ananya's Work, Says Alaya F
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Adds UPI Payments For iPhone, But You Must Use The App For India
- Everything We Know So Far About the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip