1-min read

Bayern's Jerome Boateng and Youngster Leon Goretzka in Training Ground Scuffle: Reports

Bayern Munich pair Jerome Boateng and Leon Goretzka reportedly had a scuffle over a late tackle on the training ground.

AFP

Updated:January 30, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
Bayern's Jerome Boateng and Youngster Leon Goretzka in Training Ground Scuffle: Reports
Jerome Boateng (L) and Leon Goretzka (second from right). (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Munich: Veteran Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng and young Germany international Leon Goretzka came to blows over a late training ground tackle on Wednesday.

The pair then took to social media to make light of the matter, posting photos where they are grinning broadly as Goretzka lands mock punches on his teammate's chin.

The early-morning scuffle came in cold snowy conditions with Goretzka, 24, going into a tackle hard before Boateng, 31, retaliated -- the pair being swiftly forced apart by teammates.

German daily Bild reported that Boateng hit Goretzka before Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and coach Hansi Flick got between them.

The incident followed an earlier row between Goretzka and Thomas Muller.

