Bayern's Niklas Suele ruled Out for Several Weeks, Benjamin Pavard Contracts Covid

Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Suele is a doubt for their Champions League quarter-final next month after suffering a muscle tear in training, the Bundesliga leaders announced Thursday.

His fellow defender Benjamin Pavard has tested positive for Covid-19, leaving coach Julian Nagelsmann with a selection headache ahead of this weekend’s match against Union Berlin.

Bayern, bidding for a 10th straight Bundesliga title, have seen their advantage cut from eight points to four over the last fortnight by second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Germany centre-back Suele has suffered a left thigh injury and was ruled out for a “few weeks".

The Champions League quarter-final draw will be held on Friday, with the ties to be played on April 5/6 and 12/13.

The Bavarian giants, six-time European champions, thrashed Red Bull Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

