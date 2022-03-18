CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#GATEResult
Home » News » Football » Bayern's Niklas Suele ruled Out for Several Weeks, Benjamin Pavard Contracts Covid
1-MIN READ

Bayern's Niklas Suele ruled Out for Several Weeks, Benjamin Pavard Contracts Covid

Niklas Suele ruled Out for Several Weeks

Niklas Suele ruled Out for Several Weeks

Bayern, bidding for a 10th straight Bundesliga title, have seen their advantage cut from eight points to four over the last fortnight by second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Suele is a doubt for their Champions League quarter-final next month after suffering a muscle tear in training, the Bundesliga leaders announced Thursday.

His fellow defender Benjamin Pavard has tested positive for Covid-19, leaving coach Julian Nagelsmann with a selection headache ahead of this weekend’s match against Union Berlin.

Bayern, bidding for a 10th straight Bundesliga title, have seen their advantage cut from eight points to four over the last fortnight by second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Germany centre-back Suele has suffered a left thigh injury and was ruled out for a “few weeks".

RELATED NEWS

The Champions League quarter-final draw will be held on Friday, with the ties to be played on April 5/6 and 12/13.

The Bavarian giants, six-time European champions, thrashed Red Bull Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 18, 2022, 08:24 IST