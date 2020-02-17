Take the pledge to vote

BBC Takes Football Pundit Craig Ramage Off Air after His Racist 'Black Lads' Comment

BBC dropped a football pundit Craig Ramage from broadcasts for calling some of the Derby players as 'young black lads'.

Associated Press

Updated:February 17, 2020, 9:47 AM IST
Derby: The BBC has dropped a football pundit from broadcasts after he made a racist comment about players at second-tier club Derby.

Craig Ramage, a former Derby midfielder, singled out players he called the "young black lads" for criticism following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on a BBC Radio Derby podcast.

"Craig Ramage made unacceptable comments in a podcast yesterday, which have been removed", the BBC tweeted from its Derby sport account on Sunday. "We are thoroughly investigating. Craig will not be on air while we look into this matter. Derby said it stands shoulder, together as one with all our players" and Ramage later issued an apology.

"What I said was wholly inappropriate and unintentional", he said. "Race is irrelevant to the issues that I was discussing and I deeply regret what I said. I sincerely hope that the players accept my apology."

Derby defender Max Lowe had highlighted Ramage's comments in an Instagram post, saying it is unacceptable for players to be judged by the colour of our skin.

"As a young black footballer making my way in the game, I was shocked," Lowe, who was an unused substitute against Huddersfield, wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

As a young black footballer making my way in the game, I was shocked by comments made by one of the analysts on BBC Radio Derby’s Sportscene programme after our 1-1 draw with Huddersfield. With the support from people I have around me — and after reading today that Raheem Sterling is to spearhead an anti-racism and anti-discrimination taskforce on behalf of players from all backgrounds — I have decided to speak out on behalf of black footballers at Derby County. Racial ignorance, stereotyping and intolerance negatively affects the image of impressionable young footballers and creates an unnecessary divide in society. I am also disappointed that a public service broadcaster did not step in to ask the analyst to explain his reasoning, or to distance themselves from these archaic thoughts. This was broadcast at the same time BBC Derby is promoting a 27-minute feature with former Rams defender Charlie Palmer about the difficulties he faced a as a young black footballer in the 1980s. As a professional footballer at an ambitious, high-profile Championship club I know that my performances will be scrutinised and I have no problem with that whatsoever — but I do not think it is acceptable for myself and my team-mate Jayden Bogle to be judged by the colour of our skin. Thank you for taking your time reading this — in a world where you can be anything, be kind.

A post shared by Max Lowe (@maxlowe) on

"With the support from people I have around me and after reading today that (England and Manchester City player) Raheem Sterling is to spearhead an anti-racism and anti-discrimination taskforce on behalf of players from all backgrounds I have decided to speak out on behalf of black footballers at Derby County.

Racial ignorance, stereotyping and intolerance negatively affects the image of impressionable young footballers and creates an unnecessary divide in society."

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

