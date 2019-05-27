Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swoon After Thumping Win Over Bayern Legends
David Beckham fired cross-field balls one after another during Manchester United Legends vs Bayern Munich Legends and scored a goal as the Red Devils won 5-0.
David Beckham scored the fifth goal in Manchester United Legends' victory. (Photo Credit: Manchester United)
The air of Old Trafford seemed happy despite a troubled season as the fans enjoyed the 'good old days' with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring a goal and Beckham wrecking havoc on the wing.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Dwight Yorke, Nicky Butt, Louis Saha and Beckham scored the five goals in United legends' emphatic victory.
They faced a star-studded Bayern squad that included Lothar Matthaus, Stefan Effenberg, Sammy Kuffour and Carsten Jancker from the 1999 starting lineup, as well as former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis.
Solskjaer started on the bench but he wasted little time after coming on for Andy Cole, turning home the opener after Dwight Yorke was denied.
The current United manager went off midway through the first half and skipper Peter Schmeichel followed suit shortly after Yorke scored a superb second for United Legends.
Nicky Butt netted United's third of the afternoon 11 minutes from time as he coolly stabbed home a Louis Saha cross.
Saha, one of the handful of non-treble winners playing for United, slotted home the fourth in the 85th minute as he turned home a Jonathan Greening cross.
In a fitting finale, Beckham got behind the Bayern backline and showed quick feet before firing home in front of the Stretford End, leaving Ferguson wreathed in smiles and the crowd on their feet in delight.
David Beckham was firing cross-field balls throughout the match, Jaap Stam showed no mercy at the back and Paul Scholes bossed the midfield.
Such was the brilliance of Beckham's performance that fans could not help but launch a shoutout to sign him again.
In fact, his passionate celebration in front of Stretford End after scoring the goal led to United fans applauding him for the passion he still showed for the club.
David Beckham is 44, he can play 10 times better than that bloke Lingard— Mordis Gooner (@maldivesgooner) May 27, 2019
pic.twitter.com/cqlJSV6wfC
David Beckham is 44 years old and he's genuinely better than some of our current players. His performance yesterday was spectacular. Class is permanent. ❤ pic.twitter.com/Zn8TfUNyw2— Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) May 27, 2019
Seeing Becks and Scholes pinging balls and the forward play...shows a style we need to emulate pic.twitter.com/QOeMyOPpBm #manutd #mufc— United Explained (@UnitedExplained) May 26, 2019
Tears in my eyes and my heart broken seeing the greatest manager of all time leading a Man Utd team out knowing we will never see the likes of him again. #mufc pic.twitter.com/KxwLiVl201— Irish Reds (@ManUtdIrishReds) May 26, 2019
David Beckham is the best #7 to play at Old Trafford since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club 10 years ago. pic.twitter.com/OpmvXApQtY— Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) May 26, 2019
The worrying thing is that David Beckham and Gary Neville genuinely look better than any of United's current right wing options #mufc #Treble99— Rich Fay (@RichFay) May 26, 2019
David Beckham rolling back the years. #mufc #Treble99 pic.twitter.com/7k3kiPxU5j— frankee yankee (@FrankeeYankee) May 26, 2019
David Beckham could easily become our new RW #mufc pic.twitter.com/LkviHMj8vp— ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 26, 2019
