BEL vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

European giants Belgium are set to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Canada on Thursday. The two teams will be in action at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Roberto Martinez’s men have been placed in Group F along with last edition’s runners-up Croatia, Morocco and Canada.

Meanwhile, Canada will be playing their first World Cup match in 36 years on Thursday. John Herdman’s side has scored the highest number of goals and topped the final section of qualification in the CONCACAF region ahead of Mexico and the USA. Canada will be looking to go deep in the tournament and build a team for the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez will hope that his team makes a winning start in their campaign. This is pretty much the last opportunity for the Golden Generation of Belgium to revel in World Cup glory. Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne will be the key player for Belgium. Moreover, Martinez could bring in Michy Batshuayi in place of the injured Romelu Lukaku.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Canada, here is all you need to know:

BEL vs CAN Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

BEL vs CAN Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium and Canada will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

BEL vs CAN Match Details

Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday, November 24, at 12:30 am IST.

BEL vs CAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Eden Hazard

Suggested Playing XI for Belgium vs Canada Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Zeno Debast, Richie Laryea

Midfielders Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Atiba Hutchinson, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne

Strikers: Eden Hazard, Ike Ugbo

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Leander Dendoncker, Kevin De Bruyne, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard

Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Sam Adekugbe, Jonathan Osorio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Ike Ugbo

