BEL vs CZE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Belgium vs Czech Republic: Belgium will be up against Czech Republic for their fifth game of the 2022 World Cup Qualifier match at the King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels on Monday, September 6. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

After quarter-final at Euro 2020, the hosts made their intentions clear by retaining a three-point lead atop the standings in World Cup Qualifying Group E following previous wins over Wales, Belarus and a thumping 5-2 win over Estonia.

Meanwhile, the Czechs represented a mixed bag of results as they trounced Estonia (6-2), drawing out against Belgium (1-1), followed by a narrow loss (0-1) against Wales in March, before their continental championship exploits. They resumed the World Cup 2022 Qualifying action with a 1-0 win over Belarus on Friday.

Both sides head into this game with promising squads and fans can expect a cracking encounter.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, BEL vs CZE Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

BEL vs CZE 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, September 6 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. The game will kick-off at 12:15 AM IST.

BEL vs CZE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Axel Witsel

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel, Alex Kral

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Matej Vydra

BEL vs CZE Probable XIs

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata; Timothy Castagne, Axel Witsel, Hans Vanaken, Yannick Carrasco; Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik (GK); Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Ales Mateju, Ondrej Kudela; Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek; Jakub Jankto, Antonin Barak, Adam Hlozek; Matej Vydra

