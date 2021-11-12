BEL vs EST Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Belgium and Estonia: Belgium will lock horns with Estonia on Sunday in their next 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels with the hope to officially book their place in the showpiece event. The Red Devils currently sit at the top of the Group E table with 16 points in their kitty. So far, they have played six games in the tournament and have won five of them while one match ended in a draw.

Estonia, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the tournament. They have managed to record just one win in their opening six games in the tournament. Estonia have lost four games while one match ended in a stalemate.

Belgium are coming into this game after losing to Italy 1-2 for the third-place finish in UEFA Nations League on October 10. In their most recent game, Estonia were beaten 0-1 at the hands of Wales on October 12.

Here are the details about today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Belgium and Estonia:

BEL vs EST Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Belgium and Estonia will be televised on the Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD.

BEL vs EST Live Streaming

The match between Belgium and Estonia is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

BEL vs EST Match Details

The match between Belgium and Estonia will be played on Sunday, November 14, at the King Baudouin Stadium. The match between Belgium and Estonia will start at 01:15 am (IST).

BEL vs EST Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Hazard

BEL vs EST Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Vertonghen, Mets, Boyata, Tamm

Midfielders: De Bruyne, Kreida, Vanaken

Strikers: Benteke, Hazard, Sappinen

Belgium vs Estonia probable XI:

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois; Denayer, Boyata, Vertonghen; Saelemaekers, Witsel, Vanaken, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Hazard; Benteke

Estonia Predicted Starting Line-up: Igonen; Teniste, Paskotsi, Mets, Tamm, Pikk; Kreida, Vassiljev, Poom; Anier, Sappinen

