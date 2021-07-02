BEL vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Italy and Belgium: In a heavyweight clash in the first quarter-finals of the Euros 2020, Belgium take on Italy in a mouth-watering encounter and both sides have been clinically lethal in their performances so far in the tournament. Both sides have never won the Euros and the winner could have serious chances of reaching the final. While the ‘Red Devils’ were able to secure a 1-0 win over Portugal to dethrone the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side, Italy won their clash against Austria 2-1, but the Azzurri’s were made to wait as the Austrians did hand the Men in Blue a hard time as the match went till extra time. It will be an exciting clash as the winner progresses to the semi-finals, where they will face the winner between Spain and Switzerland.

BEL vs ITA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the BEL vs ITA match in India

BEL vs ITA Live Streaming

The match between BEL vs ITA is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

BEL vs ITA Match Details

The match between BEL vs ITA will be played on Saturday, July 3, at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

BEL vs ITA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Giorgio Chiellini

Vice-Captain: Toby Alderweireld

BEL vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Thomas Meunier, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders: Youri Tielemans, Jorginho, Thorgan Hazard

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

Belgium vs Italy probable XI:

Belgium Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelan, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielamans, Thorgan Hazard, Dries Mertens, Yannick Carrasco, Romelu Lukaku

Italy Predicted Starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Spinazzola, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile, Fererico Chiesa

