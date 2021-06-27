BEL vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Belgium and Portugal: In the fourth match of the round of 16, the World Number one Belgium and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will trade tackles with each other in the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020.

The Belgians qualified for the pre-quarters by registering three back to back win over Finland, Russia and Denmark. Belgium were the only third team to finish the Group stage without dropping a single point, along with Italy and Netherlands.

On the other hand, Portugal started their campaign on a high note by registering a thumping 3-0 win over Hungary. After that, they held the World Champions France for a 2-2 draw before losing to Germany in their last game.

Whichever team wins this encounter will next take on Italy or Austria, in the quarterfinal of the event.

Ahead of the round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match between Belgium and Portugal; here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs POR Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for the BEL vs POR match in India

BEL vs POR Live Streaming

The match between BEL vs POR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

BEL vs POR Match Details

The match between BEL vs POR will be played on Monday, June 28, at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville. The game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

BEL vs POR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

BEL vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Renato Sanches, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku

Belgium vs Portugal probable XI

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Jason Denayer, Toby Alderweireld; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard; Yannick Carrasco, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Renato Sanches, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

