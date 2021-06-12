BEL vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Belgium and Russia: Belgium will be squaring off against Russia in a Group B match of UEFA Euro 2020 scheduled for Sunday, June 13. This will be the first outing that the two sides will be playing in the league. The results of the last five matches reflect that Belgium is the stronger team in comparison to Russia. However, in this match, Belgium’s crucial player Kevin De Bruyne will not be available as he had to undergo a surgery after getting facial fractures during the Champions League final. Martine, too, will not be seen as he is not fit enough. Fedor Kudryashov of Russia will also not be available for the match due to a calf issue.

The Belgium vs Russia match is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.

Here is all you need to know about the June 13, Belgium vs Russia match:

BEL vs RUS Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for the UEFA Euro 2020 series.

BEL vs RUS Live Streaming

The match can be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

BEL vs RUS Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 13, at Krestovsky Stadium, Belgium The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

BEL vs RUS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mertens

Vice-Captain: Lukaku

BEL vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Fernandes

Midfielders: Tielemans, Dendoncker, Carrasco, Golovin

Strikers: Mertens, Lukaku, Dzyuba

Belgium vs Russia probable XI:

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Castagne, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Carrasco; Mertens, Hazard; Lukaku

Russia: Shunin; Barinov, Dzhikiya, Semenov; Fernandes, Zobnin, Ozdoev, Kuzyaev; Miranchuk, Golovin; Dzyuba

