Check Dream11 Prediction/ BEL Dream11 Team/ VIT Dream11 Team/ Belenenses FC 11 Team/ Vitoria de Guimaraes SC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online football Tips and more

Belenenses FC will lock horns with Vitoria de Guimaraes SC in their next Portuguese League fixture which will be held at 11:30 pm on Thursday, June 11. The Portuguese League 2019-20 Belenenses FC Vs Vitoria de Guimaraes SC match will be played at the Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon-Oeiras. In terms of the points table, Belenenses FC are at the 13th spot with a total of 29 points of 25 matches while VIT are placed at sixth position with 38 points to their credit.

Portuguese League BEL vs VIT Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Belenenses, till now, have won eight matches and have lost 12. They were on the winning side of the last match that they played against Aves. Belenenses managed to score two goals while the losing team could not score any goal.

VIT, on the other hand, played their last match against Sporting. The game ended in a draw with both sides scoring two goals each.

BEL vs VIT Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League BEL vs VIT Dream 11Prediction, Belenenses FC Vs Vitoria de Guimaraes SC Captain: Duarte

Portuguese League BEL vs VIT Dream 11Prediction, Belenenses FC Vs Vitoria de Guimaraes SC Vice-Captain: Teixeira

Portuguese League BEL vs VIT Dream 11Prediction, Belenenses FC Vs Vitoria de Guimaraes SC Goalkeeper: Koffi

Portuguese League BEL vs VIT Dream 11Prediction, Belenenses FC Vs Vitoria de Guimaraes SC Defenders: Varela, Bondarenko, Hanin, Almeida

Portuguese League BEL vs VIT Dream 11Prediction, Belenenses FC Vs Vitoria de Guimaraes SC Midfielders: Santos, Pereira, Teixeira

Portuguese League 2020 BEL vs VIT Dream 11Prediction, Belenenses FC Vs Vitoria de Guimaraes SC Strikers: Carlos, Duarte, Edwards

Portuguese League BEL probable lineup vs VIT: Koffi, Varela, Santos, Carlos, Silva, Coelho, Phete, Esgaio, Show, Lica, Cassierra

Portuguese League VIT probable Playing XI vs BEL: Bondarenko, Hanin, Almeida, Pereira, Teixeira, Duarte, Edwards, Douglas, Sacko, Pepe, Evangelista