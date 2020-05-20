Belarusian Premier League Dynamo Brest vs BATE Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch DYE vs BTE, Match Prediction and Team Selection

FC Dynamo Brest will host the table toppers FC BATE Borisov at the Regional Sports Complex, Brestskiy (Brest) in their upcoming clash in the Belarusian Premier League 2020. Also known as the Vysheyshaya League, the event will host the DYE vs BTE match on Wednesday, May 20.

While BATE are 15 time winners of the Belarusian Premier League and on a five match winning spree in the current season; Dynamo sit on the seventh spot with 13 points in the league table. In their last game, BATE Borisov had defeated FK Slutsk by 3-0; as Dinamo registered a 1-2 loss against Energetik – BGU Minsk.

BATE will undoubtedly strive to win their sixth continuous match and consolidate their top seat, basing on their impeccable attack. Dynamo, on the other hand, have been suffering with inconsistency this season. The Brest club coach Sergey Kovalchuk will have to strategize with his squad to stop BATE from snatching the winning point.

DYB vs BTE team news

Dynamo Brest would have to play without the services of midfielder Elis Bakaj and defender Yevhen Khacheridi. Anton Saroka of BATE Borisov will remain sidelined for Wednesday’s match.

DYB vs BTE probable team

FC Dynamo Brest predicted playing eleven: Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Roman Yuzepchuk, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Gabi Kiki, Oleg Veretilo, Artem Bykov, Sergey Kislyak, Pavel Savitskiy, Sergey Krivets, Vsevolod Sadovskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk

FC BATE Borisov predicted playing eleven: Anton Chichkan, Aleksandar Filipović, J Filipovic, Egor Filipenko, Bojan Nastić, Stanislav Dragun, Evgeni Yablonski, Nemanja Milić, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Bojan Dubajik

When will the Belarusian Premier League DYB vs BTE 2020 live telecast take place?

The FC Dynamo Brest will lock horns with FC BATE Borisov at the Regional Sports Complex, Brestskiy on May 20, Wednesday. The DYB vs BTE match will take place at 9.30 pm IST.