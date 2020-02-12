Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
1-min read

Belgian Club Anderlecht Fined as Firework Explodes Near Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet

Firework thrown by a fan exploded near Simon Mignolet during Anderlecht's 2-1 loss to Club Brugge.

AFP

Updated:February 12, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
Belgian Club Anderlecht Fined as Firework Explodes Near Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet
Anderlecht (Photo Credit: @rscanderlecht)

Brussels: Belgian football club Anderlecht have been sanctioned after a firework thrown by a fan exploded next to the visiting ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who joined Anderlecht in June as player-manager, appealed to a rowdy section of home fans after the incident as the home side went down 2-1 on the day in a local derby against Club Brugge.

Part of a stand will be closed for one game and the Brussels outfit must pay a fine of 5,000 euros after the incident.

"We have zero tolerance when a firework is thrown at a goalkeeper, strict measures must be taken," the Belgian Football League said.

Runaway league leaders Club Brugge top the First Division with 57 points after 24 games while Anderlecht are in 9th on 34 points.

Mignolet joined Brugge from Liverpool in July signing a five-year deal.

