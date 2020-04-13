Belgian Footballer Fined for Attending Weekend Barbecue Despite Coronavirus Regulations

Brussels: Standard Liege player Obbi Oulare was among five people fined at the weekend for holding a barbecue in violation of coronavirus prevention regulations, Belgian media reported on Monday.

Fines of 250 euros ($272) each were imposed for breaking restrictions on gatherings as police in the town of Hasselt, some 60km from Liege, forced them to disperse.

Oulare confirmed the incident but told Het Nieuwsblad police were being overzealous.

"We were not holding a party but apparently the neighbours called the police. I don't think I did anything wrong. I understand the police are doing their job but they mustn't overdo it," the 24-year-old told the newspaper.

Oulare, who has played for Belgium at under-21 level and was a teenage prodigy at Club Brugge, signed for Watford in 2015 but played just twice for the Premier League club before going back to Belgium.

Belgium has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with some 3,600 deaths.