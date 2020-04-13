FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Belgian Footballer Fined for Attending Weekend Barbecue Despite Coronavirus Regulations

Obbi Oulare (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Obbi Oulare (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Obbi Oulare was among five people fined at the weekend for holding a barbecue in violation of coronavirus prevention regulations and was fined 250 euros.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
Share this:

Brussels: Standard Liege player Obbi Oulare was among five people fined at the weekend for holding a barbecue in violation of coronavirus prevention regulations, Belgian media reported on Monday.

Fines of 250 euros ($272) each were imposed for breaking restrictions on gatherings as police in the town of Hasselt, some 60km from Liege, forced them to disperse.

Oulare confirmed the incident but told Het Nieuwsblad police were being overzealous.

"We were not holding a party but apparently the neighbours called the police. I don't think I did anything wrong. I understand the police are doing their job but they mustn't overdo it," the 24-year-old told the newspaper.

Oulare, who has played for Belgium at under-21 level and was a teenage prodigy at Club Brugge, signed for Watford in 2015 but played just twice for the Premier League club before going back to Belgium.

Belgium has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with some 3,600 deaths.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,317,331

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,866,654

    +14,429

  • Cured/Discharged

    433,710

     

  • Total DEATHS

    115,269

    +1,075
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres