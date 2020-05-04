FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Belgian Pro League Delays Vote on Ending Season for the Third Time

Belgian Pro League

Belgian Pro League

Belgian Pro League said that clubs, who are mostly in favour of ending the season, are awaiting advice from Belgium's National Security Council.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
Share this:

Brussels: The Belgian Pro League announced on Sunday that it had postponed for the third time a meeting which will decide whether to end the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Pro League Board of Directors has today decided to postpone the General Assembly from May 4 to May 15," the league said in a statement.

The board of directors of the Pro League recommended on April 2 that the season be declared over, but this needs to be approved at a general meeting.

One was scheduled for April 15 but postponed first until April 24 and then to Monday before Sunday's decision to push back the meeting another 11 days.

The league said that clubs -- who are mostly in favour of ending the season -- are awaiting advice from Belgium's National Security Council before making a final decision.

However a restart looks unlikely as the Belgian government has banned all mass gatherings until August 31, and the Belgian football federation says that even a match behind closed doors would mobilise at least 400 people.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres