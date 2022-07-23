Belgian Striker Romelu Lukaku on a Strict Diet Again

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku reunited with his Inter Milan teammates after enduring a poor stint at his former club Chelsea. Though, it is understood that Lukaku’s return to Italy has not been a fruitful one after the 29-year-old was reportedly found unfit because of being overweight. It is believed that Lukaku has now been put on a no-nonsense diet at Inter Milan.

A report published by Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Lukaku is currently going through intense training sessions and is on a personalised diet in order to regain a top-notch fitness level. It is further reported that the former Manchester United striker’s diet comprises salad, fish, chicken and shirataki pasta. Items like potatoes, fried food and mozzarella and alcohol are off the menu.

Lukaku had earlier talked about his diet and his eating habits during the first stint at Inter Milan.

“Since I joined Inter I have changed my diet and I can say that I have never felt so strong. My diet consists of salads for lunch, a lot of chicken breast, Shirataki pasta,” Lukaku told The Sun.

In the ongoing summer transfer window, Lukaku joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan move. He will reportedly wear the number 90 shirt at Inter Milan in the upcoming season.

Lukaku had signed for the English Premier League giants Chelsea from Inter Milan for an amount of £97.5 million ahead of the 2021-22 season. During his first stint at Inter Milan, Lukaku had a brilliant outing with 42 goals in his kitty from 74 matches.

Though, his return to Chelsea proved to be a dismal one due to his fitness issues and a conflict with The Blues’ boss Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku expressed that he was not happy with the situation at Chelsea and moreover he failed to cope with Tuchel’s different formation.

In last season’s Premier League, he could only manage to score eight goals in 26 matches. Eventually, the Stamford Bridge-based outfit finished their Premier League campaign at third spot with 74 points from 38 matches.

In the international circuit, Lukaku has represented Belgium on 102 occasions with 68 goals to his name.

