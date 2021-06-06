Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In a pre-cursor to their respective Euro 2020 campaigns, Belgium will host Croatia in an international friendly on Monday, June 7. The tie will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels, Belgium. Heading into this fixture both sides will be looking to boost their morale’s following less-than-satisfactory midweek results.

Both the European powerhouses come into this fixture on the back of draws in their recent international friendlies. Belgium played out 1-1 over Greece, while Croatia held Armenia with a similar score midweek. The 2018 World Cup finalists, Croatia, have an impressive record against Belgium as they have won three out of seven games. Whereas, Belgium have managed two victories against their European counterparts and will want to level the record on Monday. The International Friendly 2021 Belgium vs Croatia match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

International Friendly 2021 Belgium vs Croatia: Team News, Injury Update

Roberto Martinez will be unable to use the services of Kevin De Bruyne due to injury. Whereas, Axel Witsel’s availability remains doubtful. Meanwhile, Josip Brekalo is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part of Zlatko Dalic’s side.

Belgium possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Thorgan Hazard; Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Yannick Carrasco

Croatia possible starting line-up: Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Barisic; Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric; Ante Rebic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic; Andrej Kramaric

What time will the Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly 2021 match kick-off?

What TV channel will show the Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly match?

Fans can watch live telecast on Sony Ten 2/HD channels.

How can I live stream the Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly 2021 fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV.

